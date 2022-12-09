Not Available

KRO-NCRV's 'New Farmers' not only allows the viewer to experience the tension of survival on the farm, but also shows how we as modern people have become increasingly distant from where our food comes from. For a month, twelve candidates survive on a farm where time has stood still. Completely self-sufficient, without electricity, without wifi and without running water, but with lots of animals and land that needs to be cared for and maintained daily. Nothing is self-evident here for anyone. Everything takes time and effort, especially if you have no farming experience and are therefore dependent on your common sense. Who can best work together to keep the farm running? Who is the most valuable to the group and who knows how to stay in the game the longest? Because in addition to working together, the twelve participants also have to compete against each other and each episode with a duel determines who has to leave the farm.