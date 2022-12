Not Available

New Fist of the North Star (Japanese: 新・北斗の拳, Hepburn: Shin Hokuto no Ken) is a three-episode anime OVA series based on the Fist of the North Star franchise, directed by Takashi Watanabe and produced by OB Planning. The story was adapted from Jubaku no Machi (-呪縛の街-, "The Cursed City"), a 1996 Hokuto no Ken novel written by Buronson and Tetsuo Hara set sometime after the conclusion of the original manga.[3] An English dubbed version of the OVA was produced by ADV Films in 2004.