Not Available

New Girl

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Meriwether Productions

Jessica Day is an offbeat and adorable girl in her late 20s who, after a bad breakup, moves in with three single guys. Goofy, positive, vulnerable and honest to a fault, Jess has faith in people, even when she shouldn't. Although she's dorky and awkward, she's comfortable in her own skin. More prone to friendships with women, she's not used to hanging with the boys--especially at home.

Cast

Zooey DeschanelJessica "Jess" Day
Jake JohnsonNick Miller
Max GreenfieldSchmidt
Lamorne MorrisWinston Bishop
Hannah SimoneCecilia "Cece" Parikh

View Full Cast >

Images

37 More Images