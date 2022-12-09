Not Available

NEW GIRLS ON THE BLOCK follows a group of highly inspirational and entertaining women from Kansas City, Mo. – all friends, some couples – who just happen to be transgender. After years of struggling with their gender identities, they are finally finding themselves and learning what it means to be the women they always knew they were. Confronting issues with their relationships, their femininity, their families and friendships, NEW GIRLS ON THE BLOCK is an authentic look at lives in transition