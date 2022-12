Not Available

In New Home DIY, Dave Wellman lends an expert hand to homeowners who have discovered some DIY dilemmas they weren't expecting in their new homes. In just 48 hours, Dave manages to put their house back in order, taking on whatever jobs need doing. Intrepid Dave has taken on challenges as diverse as uncovering and restoring a Victorian fireplace, re-pointing the entire back wall of a house and even installing a brand new staircase.