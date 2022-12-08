Not Available

Fed up with city living? Ready for a change? New House, New Life takes one city-weary couple and shows them how great life could be in a new home surrounded by nature's beauty. On each episode, our city dwellers travel to such stunning locales as the mountains of Colorado, the lakes of Montana, the horse farms of Tennessee, Pennsylvania Dutch Country, Napa Valley, Calif., and more. They'll look at three homes and decide if they're ready to "drop out" and live in more tranquil surroundings. Everyone dreams of a new house, but are they ready for a new life?