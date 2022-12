Not Available

Hurricane Polymar is a two-part OVA series that was created by Tatsunoko Productions. It is a remake of the classic 1970s anime TV series known as Hurricane Polymar. The first episode was released in Japan on September 21, 1996, followed by episode 2 on February 21, 1997. It was later dubbed by New Generation Pictures, and was released in the United States by Urban Vision on October 1, 1998. It will be rereleased by Discotek Media on March 19, 2013.