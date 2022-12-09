Not Available

Friday nights on AXS TV are about to get even BETTER! This Friday, the Fight Night lineup gets a new addition as New Japan Pro Wrestling makes its U.S. debut only on AXS TV! For over 40 years New Japan Pro Wrestling has delivered some of the best pro wrestling action in the world. Josh Barnett and commentator Mauro Ranallo commentate the action! For many life long fans of New Japan Pro Wrestling, the day has finally arrived that we all believed would never come. After years of fifth-generation VHS dubs, becoming experts in the fine art of VCR tracking buttons, RSPW newsgroups, navigating through Japanese iPPVs and websites, the day has finally arrived for NJPW to be broadcasted on cable TV (in English) in the United States.