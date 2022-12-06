Not Available

This police drama series from LWT showcased the activities of two officers from the Criminal Investigations Department in Metropolitan police force headquarters at New Scotland Yard, as they dealt with the assorted villains of the day. Starring John Woodvine as Det. Chief Supt. Kingdom and John Carlisle as Det. Sgt. Ward, it ran for three series in 1972/73, but failed to match the ratings of its more glamorous midweek sister, Special Branch. The programme was resurrected for a fourth series in 1974, with an all-new cast.