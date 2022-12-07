New Tales of Gisaeng

Not Available

New Tales of the Gisaeng depicts the love, sadness and pain of people around a gisaeng house, where only VIPs can enter. Dan Sa Ran majored in dance while attending college. Her mother died when she was still young and her father remarried. Sa Ran comes from a poor family, but she maintains her dignity around friends who come from rich families. By chance, she meets Da Mo and falls for him, but doesn't tell him because of her poor background. A head gisaeng at Buyongkak recommended her to become a gisaeng. Ah Da Mo takes business administration training at his father's company. He does not get along with his father, who only shows affection towards their pet dog. Da Mo is cocky and tends to look down on women. When he meets Sa Ran by chance, their relationship begins.