Not Available

Jewish, Welsh and a stand-up comedian Bennett Arron claims he 'has a dragon on one shoulder and a Rabbi on the other'. This is Bennett's personal journey and mission to discover what happened to the Jews who once lived in great numbers in Wales. Originally from Port Talbot and the last Jew to attend Port Talbot's Glan Afan comprehensive, Bennett's back in his home town to perform for the first time his 'Jewish' comedy act. The journey takes Bennett through South Wales, revealing both a strong Jewish-Welsh heritage and examples of Welsh anti-semitism. But with declining numbers, will Bennett and his family be the last remaining Jews in the village?