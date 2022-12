Not Available

When we hear all the bad news about how climate change, pollution and overfishing are destroying marine habitats, it's easy to get discouraged. Is there hope? The answer is: yes. This is the story of innovators and photographers, adventurers and scientists who are risking everything to protect the oceans. Despite the daunting, sometimes thankless task of going against the tide, these intrepid conservationists are succeeding. Because the cost of not doing so would be too great.