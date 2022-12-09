Not Available

New Year's Eve with Carson Daly is a television special which airs on New Year's Eve annually on NBC. The special is broadcast from Times Square in New York City, and prominently features coverage of its annual ball drop event, along with live and pre-recorded musical performances by popular musicians from Rockefeller Center and Los Angeles. Premiering for New Year's Eve 2003-04, the special competes against similar specials that also cover the ball drop, such as ABC's New Year's Rockin' Eve. Similarly to New Year's Rockin' Eve, the special is divided into two halves; an hour aired in primetime at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT, followed by the main program at 11:35 p.m. following late local news or other programming. The special is hosted and produced by television personality Carson Daly through his self-named production company, in association with Universal Television.