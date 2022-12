Not Available

New York is finally ready to tackle her lifelong dream: superstardom. Don't get it wrong - New York is already a star but she wants to be on the A-list -- as a legit actress. In order to focus on her new mission, New York has to put her last conquest, Tailor Made, on the backburner as she tries to take on Tinsel Town. She's moving out west to see if she can climb the Hollywood ladder. Question is, will she reach for the stars or fall flat on her face?