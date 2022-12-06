Not Available

Filmed on location in New York, NYU is a show about a squad of young urban detectives, J.C. Williams and Eddie Torres who work the streets of New York undercover. Despite all the pain and troubles they go through with their lives, whether it involved their cases or home life, at the end of the day, they relax to the smooth music performed by different artists at Natalie's. Audiences fell in love with the show's plot lines and characters. The episodes had a realistic sense about it that made it one of the top ten shows that aired on fox. Season 1: In this season, Malik Yoba plays Detective J.C. Williams, a black man who is trying to put in life back in order again after his divorce from his ex wife, Chantal, played by Fatima Faloye. He is also trying to be a good father to his son, Gregory "G", (George O. Gore II) who is going through the motions of growing up and becoming a teenager. The one thing that he