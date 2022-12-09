Not Available

The New Zealand Music Awards are conferred annually by Recorded Music NZ, for outstanding artistic and technical achievements in the recording field. The awards are one of the most significant awards that a group or artist can receive in music in New Zealand, and have been held annually since 1965. The awards show is presented by Recorded Music NZ, and Vodafone New Zealand is the current principal sponsor. A range of award sponsors and media partners also support the event each year.