News at 6:30, is the evening and flagship national news programme broadcast Monday to Sunday at 6:30pm in Hong Kong by television channel TVB Jade. This programme first aired in TVB Jade on 19 November 1967, with broadcasting time at 6:30pm. News at 6:30 is also for free reviewing on TVB News' website. News at 6:30 does not normally air in high definition from Monday to Friday; the HD Jade channel instead airs an extra bulletin, News at 7. The bulletin is simulcast on both SD and HD versions of Jade on Saturday and Sunday.
