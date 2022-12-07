News no Onna

Not Available

Honami plays a newscaster, a tough pro who is capable of stonily reporting even her own husband's death in an traffic accident on air. The plot revolves around Honami's relationship with her late husband's teenage son who she is forced to take in. The show stars popular Kyozo Nagatsuka as the boy's lawyer and her romantic interest. The series also includes a lot of behind-the-scenes newsroom action and depicts the rivalry between the show's director and producer, who are locked in a constant debate over whether new and variety are, or should be, one and the same.