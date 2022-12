Not Available

The Next Action Star was a 10 episode reality TV program shown on NBC and on the Game Show Network in 2004 with 14 finalists (7 women and 7 men) vying for 2 spots as the Next Action Star in their own feature film. Each week, the contestants participated in screen tests that determined who got a callback and who goes home. The two winners starred in their own made-for-TV movie, the Louis Morneau-directed "Bet Your Life".