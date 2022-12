Not Available

In the series, Buddy Valastro puts 10 talented pastry chefs through the ringer to earn the title of Next Great Baker. At stake - $50,000 cash and a chance to work side-by-side with Buddy at Carlo's Bakery. Each week, Buddy pushes the contestants' baking and decorating skills to the limit through a series of increasingly difficult challenges. Someone will win, and someone will go home every week - until the NEXT GREAT BAKER is the last one standing.