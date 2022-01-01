Not Available

The Next Top Model is a Greek reality television show that forms part of the Top Model series. Greek model Vicky Kayas assumes the role of Tyra Banks from the original series as the head of the search as well as a mentor for the contestants. The first season premiered on October 12, 2009. The basic premise of the series is a group of young female contestants who live together in a house for several weeks while taking part in various challenges, photo shoots and meetings with members of the modeling industry. Normally, one poor-performing contestant is eliminated each week until the last contestant remaining is declared "The Next Top Model" and receives a modeling contract along with other associated prizes.