The science fiction of today will be science fact of the future. The Discovery Channel series NextWorld reveals the science, the inventions and the innovations that seem impossible now, but will be a reality in our lifetimes. Imagine cities under the oceans, bionic suits, space tourism, superspeed trains, cyborg moths, windships, hoverbikes, somatic sensors, virtual reality, people living to 150 years old -- these may be just the dreams of today but they will shape the NextWorld.