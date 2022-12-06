Not Available

Welcome to the newly-realigned NFL Game of the Week guide at TV Tome. Those of you who watch NFL Network and see the NFL Game of the Week are probably asking, What makes an NFL Game of the Week? There are many factors involved. It could be a record-setting performance or a great rivalry. Most of the time, it is the games that go down to the final seconds. Starting in 1965, NFL Films produced NFL Game of the Week to showcase the league's biggest contest. It started out as the last reminder of the old newsreels. These shows were packaged for air less than 24 hours after the game was played. This was the pattern established for the show's first 22 years (1965-1986). Production of the old NFL Game of the Week presented its drawbacks. Facilities were so primitive that the slightest mistake in a narration meant starting over. This did not sit well with the proven sportscasters brought in to narrate the shows. NFL Game of the Week found its mark around 1970, wh