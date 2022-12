Not Available

Lamune and Da Cider head off to Puff-Puff Palace to rescue two beautiful barely clothed maidens, Gold Mountain and Silver Mountain- the Mountain Duo. This of course infuriates Milk and Leska, who with a rather confused and unwilling Cocoa "transform" into "Seinaru Milky", "Seinaru Cacao", and "Seinaru Lemon". The three then head after their would-be boyfriends to extract their revenge.