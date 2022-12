Not Available

Japanese language study series named "NHK Let's Learn Japanese" which was aired by the Japanese TV Network NHK in 1995. This series was about a man named David Roberts, who went to Japan to work in an important project. He was assisted by a beautiful girl named Yukko Gotto, and in later episodes they are joined by David's wife, Cathy Roberts. David was going to introduce to Japan American culture and food with the American Train.