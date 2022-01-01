NHL 2014 Stadium Series

Not Available

The 2014 NHL Stadium Series (branded the 2014 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series) were a series of four outdoor regular season National Hockey League games. This series is distinct from the NHL Winter Classic and NHL Heritage Classic outdoor games. The Stadium Series games consist of: Los Angeles Kings vs the Anaheim Ducks at Dodger Stadium on January 25, 2014. New Jersey Devils vs New York Rangers at Yankee Stadium on January 26. New York Islanders vs New York Rangers at Yankee Stadium on January 29. Pittsburgh Penguins vs Chicago Blackhawks at Soldier Field on March 1, 2014.