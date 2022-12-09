NHS: £2 Billion a Week & Counting

Not Available

A perfect storm is forming that is testing the NHS like never before. A growing population, increased life expectancy, expensive drugs and poor lifestyle choices are all contributing to a predicted £30 billion-plus funding gap in just over 10 years' time. Against this backdrop, this interactive series challengers viewers to put themselves in the position of doctors, managers and other NHS professionals as they try to determine where to allocate scarce resources. The series follows people seeking treatments across the NHS, including a liver transplant, breast reduction and new cancer drugs. Some will receive the life-changing or life-saving treatments they desperately want, while others will not.