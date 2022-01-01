Not Available

Ni contigo... ni sin ti is a Mexican telenovela produced by Martha Patricia López de Zatarain for Televisa. Erick Elías and Eduardo Santamarina are the main protagonists, while Ricardo Franco and Andrea Torre are the main antagonists. Ni contigo ni sin ti won "best female revelation" at Premios TVyNovelas. Canal de las Estrellas aired the series from February 28 to August 26, 2011, Univision aired 2 hours of Ni contigo ni sin ti from October 18 to October 28, 2011, and then it aired in 1 hour from October 31, 2011 to April 6, 2012 at 2pm/1c. As of September 18, 2013, Univision is broadcasting reruns of Ni contigo ni sin ti every Tuesday to Saturday mornings at 1am/12c, replacing Zacatillo, un lugar en tu corazón.