Not Available

Ni Hao, Kai-lan , which is Mandarin for "Hello Kai-lan," introduces us to a five-year-old preschooler named Kai-lan, who invites friends at home to share in the colorful interplay of Chinese and American cultures, as well as the Mandarin language, through interactive exercises and magical stories. Kai-lan also teaches children ages 2-5 how to understand their emotions and deal with them properly.