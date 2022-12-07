Nichijou - My Ordinary Life

Not Available

Life in a small city needn't be boring. Not when your city is home to a host of deeply odd people. Granted some residents, like high-school buddies Mio and Yuko, are fairly normal. Yuko is a world-class space-case and Mio has an unusual mastery of wrestling and boxing, but... okay, so they're odd too. Together with fellow residents such as Nano, the frequently modified robot of five-year-old genius the Professor, talking cat Sakamoto (that's Sakamoto-san to you!), and their own friend, the poker-faced lunatic Mai, they lead provincial lives that are perfectly mundane and thoroughly bizarre.