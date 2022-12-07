Nick Baker's Weird Creatures

Not Available

In a unique collaboration with the British Natural History Museum, this landmark series presented by Nick Baker takes us to some of the most remote and inhospitable corners of the globe in order to find the ugliest, slimiest and downright bizarre animals that grace the planet. These are the animals that Nick Baker has been longing to track down ever since his childhood days when he was ''dumped'' at the world-class repository of zoological wonders, the British Natural History Museum in South Kensington. Nick always found himself drawn to the most extreme, absurd and unusual exhibits. Some would dismiss these oddities as freaks of nature, but for Nick, these are the unsung heroes of evolutionary biology.