Nick Knatterton's adventures were translated into many languages, and a television cartoon show based on them was shown in the 1980s. Episodes of the show are available on DVD. The show is narrated, and the narrator is in fact the only voice actor. Characters merely squeak when they are shown talking, and the narrator then explains what was said. Knatterton himself often voices out the conclusions of his deductions by saying "Conclusion" (German: "(Ich) kombiniere!", literally: "I conclude!"), followed by the conclusion itself. This has become a kind of catch phrase for him.