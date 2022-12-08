Nick Knowles' Original Features

Not Available

Nick delves into the history of homes as their owners begin restoring them to their former glory. Nick explores a different home in each episode, from a Tudor cottage in Warwickshire and a Georgian townhouse in Bath to a 1970s duplex in Surrey, revealing that each has a story to tell. To help the home owners work out their Tudor from their Georgian and their Doric from their Deco, Nick rolls up his sleeves and delves into the untouched corners of each property, educating the owners along the way. This is restoration with knobs on, as each home’s transformation offers stacks of design inspiration and shopping tips. As the renovations progress, Nick researches the lives and times of all the previous residents, unearthing a rich seam of social and design history that looks at our homes in a whole new light.