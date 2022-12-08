Not Available

Veteran public television chef Nick Stellino cooks with some of the country's most celebrated chefs in Nick Stellino Cooking With Friends. Nick and his guests share their recipes for simple yet elegant dishes with an emphasis on professional-style plating, teaching viewers how to turn their homes into their favorite restaurants. In each episode, Nick emphasizes fresh, seasonal and easy-to-prepare dishes that any home cook can master with ingredients found in their local supermarket. His fellow chefs also provide tips on making the final presentation worthy of the finest restaurant table. As always, Nick guides the viewer with his warm and effervescent personality, sharing his passion for food and life.