Not Available

Nick Stellino's Family Kitchen combines Old World traditions and a modern lifestyle with warmth, charm and inventive Italian recipes. At the heart of Family Kitchen is the fostering of family unity at the dinner table, which Stellino has called "our last tribal meeting ground." Both the series and the cookbook of the same name reveal a similar anecdotal style. While sharing ideas for the home chef with flavorful menu variations, he discusses why activities such as shopping, preparation, eating and drinking help define one's sense of family and community. Preparing food, Stellino declares, is a wonderful way to express love, as well as a simple way to answer the eternal question: "What's for dinner?"