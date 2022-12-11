Not Available

Nico was a 2001 Spanish animated television series produced by BRB Internacional and the National Organization of the Spanish Blind about the title character, Nico; a boy that is blind. Blind people in the cartoon are usually referred to by the more politically correct term "visually impaired" regardless of how severe, or otherwise, their blindness is. The series raised awareness of progresses being made in cities as they became more blind-friendly. It also educated children about blind people.