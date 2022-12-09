Nieuwe Buren

Not Available

A TV drama series for RTL based on the bestseller by Saskia Noort. Peter (Daan Schuurmans) and Eva (Bracha van Doesburgh) a nice young couple, expecting their first child, buy a house in a suburban village. Before they get to move into their new home, they loose their baby girl. Eva has a hard time coping with her los. Peter has mixed feelings. The baby wasn't his to begin with. He's infertile and hopes the chapter of having children has now come to an end. Then they meet their new neighbours Rebecca and Steven, a carefree outgoing couple, that helps them forget their pain. But are they really who they say they are?