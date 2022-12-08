Not Available

Nigel Latta looks at the issues in a hard-hitting 6 part documentary series about tough issues facing all New Zealanders Problems with Child Abuse, Poverty & Growing Inequality, Alcohol, the Education system, the Prison system and our growing rates of obesity & diabetes - they are all hot topics. Almost everyone seems to have an opinion - often informed by little more than single sentence headlines or talkback radio. The most important issues we face as a country seem to be ones that we understand the least. Clinical psychologist Nigel Latta sets out on a journey to find out what's really going on - sorting out fact from spin, and real solutions from empty rhetoric.