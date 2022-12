Not Available

Nigel Slater returns with a new cookery series, in which he shows how - with a bit of culinary creativity - he turns the contents of his weekly shop into seven delicious dishes, one for every day of the week. Along the way, he proves that adding new flavours to everyday ingredients can make them sensational, shows how he makes the most of a glut or a special offer at the shops, and how to create culinary magic in just one pan.