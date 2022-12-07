Not Available

Nigella feasts debuted in autumn 2006 on Food Network. The thirteen episodes of the first season were dedicated to festive menus. The big success of American broadcasting made it possible, that the series was shown in more than twentyfive countries. The second season of the show came to the screen in October 2007 and had a different name; Nigella Express. The essence of the show changed from festive menus to express menus and the Domestic Goddess teached us how to whip up beautiful foods in record time.