With her winning mix of passion, enthusiasm and greed, Nigella Lawson is in the kitchen cooking food for modern living that you can and will want to make all the time, whatever the situation. There are easy, everyday, fast and fabulous recipes to beat the clock and celebrate the end of the working day; then more leisurely recipes to unwind with over relaxing weekends. As well as creating dazzling dishes for greedy days, Nigella offers up inspiring and inventive ways to make leftovers delicious. Nigella Kitchen is about cooking at home with simple, accessible ingredients, making every day special and special days easy. It's about what to eat right now and answers the kitchen questions everyone wants answered. Real food for real people for real life; when it comes to home cooking, Nigella is the real thing.