Nigella's Christmas Kitchen

Nigella is back in her kitchen at a time when the nights are drawing in and most of us are up for a bit of extended kitchen work. Christmas is after all the last bastion of traditional cooking, it’s a time when we are more than prepared to spend whole days stirring, stuffing and marinating and the reward is a legitimate excuse to have a glass of wine at lunchtime! As always Nigella’s mantra is that cooking should be fun, if it becomes stressful then you’re not doing it right. In addition to the content of this three part series will be an element of travel, to provide some inspiration for the recipes Nigella cooks. A trip to a Salzburg Christmas market is the inspiration for Cinnamon biscuits, Christmas Stollen and a brandy infused Hot Chocolate.