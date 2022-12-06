Not Available

Welcome to the Night Heat guide at TV Tome. <br></br> The following is a list of award nominations for the groundbreaking series Night Heat(bold indicates winner).<br><br> Gemini Awards: <br><br> TV Guide's Most Popular Program: 1987, 1988 <br><br> Best Dramatic Series: 1986, 1987, 1988 <br><br> Best Director: Mario Azzopardi(1986), George Mendeluk(1988), Jorge Montesi(1988) , Randy Bradshaw(1990) <br><br> Best Actor: Scott Hylands(1986, 1987, 1988), Jeff Wincott(1986), Allan Royal(1987) <br><br> Best Actress: Jennifer Dale(1986) <br><br> Best Supporting Actor: Eugene Clark(1987), Sean McCann(1987), Tony Rosato(1989) <br><br> Best Guest Actor/Actress: Jennifer Dale(1987), Danny Aiello(1988), John Colicos(1989), Kay Tremblay(1989) <br><br> Best Writing: 1986, 1987*, 1988, 1989 <br><br> Best Original Drama: 1986 <br><br> Best Photography: 1987*, 1988*, 1989 <br><br> Best Editing: 1989 <br><br> Best Production Design/Art Directi