NIGHTCLUB CONFIDENTIAL is an entertaining ultra-high-energy City Saskatchewan original documentary series that chronicles the trials and tribulations of Saskatoon Tequila nightclub owners Simon Papadopoulos and Bryan “Chunk” Pawlachuk as they try to succeed in bringing the big city club scene to small city Saskatchewan. ‘Intense’, ‘wild’, ‘dramatic’, ‘spicy’, ‘hilarious’ are all words that describe this one-of-a-kind ‘behind the bar’ documentary TV series that takes the confidential out of the nightclub and puts it onto your television and online screens.