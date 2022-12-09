Not Available

In the historic city of New Orleans, police officers, firefighters and EMTs working the overnight shift answer as many as a thousand emergency calls a night. "Nightwatch" follows multiple sets of partners in the New Orleans Emergency Medical Services unit who cover the intense and unpredictable period from 8 PM to 4 AM as they battle time and circumstance to save lives. The skills, dedication and determination that these critical and dangerous jobs require are on full display nightly while each new traumatic call comes in. As the city's heroes, one thing remains clear - the job of an emergency responder in NOLA is not only about saving lives, it's being there as a support system for the community of people in this diverse and inspiring city.