Niji wo Kakeru Ouhi

Not Available

Princess Masako, the first in the Imperial House of Japan to be married off to a foreign country, and his Highness the Crown Prince Eun, the last member of the ill-fated Joseon Dynasty of Korea, forcibly brought to Japan at the young age of 11 under the premise of education... Amidst fierce rivalry between Japan and Korea, these two are chosen for a political marriage in the interests of "friendship" between the two countries, but through the eras of upheaval--Meiji, Taishou, Shouwa--these two would attempt to forge that fateful marriage into a bond of true love.