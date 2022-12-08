Nik Wallenda: Beyond Niagara

Not Available

Nik Wallenda, King of the Highwire and seventh generation descendent of the legendary Wallenda Family acrobatic troupe, is on a mission to bring his death-defying skills to a 21st century audience. On the heels of his latest unprecedented stunt -- an attempt at a tightrope walk over Niagara Falls on June 15 -- SCIENCE will premiere an all-new six part series, DANGER BY DESIGN, which documents Nik and his family as they create spectacular acts that cheat death through science, skill and discipline. DANGER BY DESIGN premieres on SCIENCE on Monday, June 18 at 9PM ET/PT, with six new episodes airing on Mondays this summer. DANGER BY DESIGN delves into the family affair that is the business of the famous Wallenda family. The success of any of Nik's acts -- and, indeed, his very life -- is dependent upon meticulous preparations to withstand the elements, conducted with a crew that includes his chief engineer (his uncle Mike), and his safety coordinator (his father Terry). From wind speed analysis to engineering explosives, Nik carries on his family's legacy, pushing the limits of science further than ever before. For Nik and his family, even in the toughest of circumstances, the show must go on.