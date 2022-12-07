NileCity 105.6

Not Available

Percy Nilegård has gotten in to the commercial radio business. The radio station rents premises of the fire station and its chief, the self willed Greger who's in charge of six well built firemen. One of them gets a presentation first in every episode, when we get into their special and relaxed relationship to each other. Percy is always after money and his ways to entice sponsors get more and more unconventional. We also follow the main radio host Glenn Killing with various (and often peculiar) guests. And also other shows like a reggae program, a Friday party program, teenage psychologist (and stereo fetishist) Farbror Barbro and Percy's own "Management Profile".