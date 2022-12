Not Available

This eight-part original documentary series from filmmaker Brett Morgen (THE KID STAYS IN THE PICTURE) profiles rural Watersmeet, Michigan, where everyone follows the progress of the local high-school basketball team - the Nimrods. More a portrait of a small American town than a conventional sports documentary, NIMROD NATION sympathetically observes life and conversation in the local coffee shops, hunting lodges and locker rooms as the long, cold basketball season unfolds.