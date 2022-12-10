Not Available

At the age of 39, Nina finds herself a trainee nurse under the orders of Léo, a 15-year-younger "girl" with a difficult temperament, and Dr. Proust, who likes to scare her ... Not easy ! Especially for all, Nina is the wife of the boss, Costa Antonakis, his ex with whom nothing is really settled despite their divorce. But after healing Lily, their daughter, for ten years, nothing scares Nina! With years spent in hospitals in contact with doctors such as nurses and health-care aides, Nina, the daughter of a great internist and a renowned obstetrician, runs the risk of disappointing them to trace her own path in the hospital universe to which she can not really escape ... Listening and care as a profession of faith, the desire to live and love as a prescription ...